Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF):

Earnings: -$24.82 million in Q2 vs. -$14.61 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q2 vs. -$0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of -$5.95 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.02 per share Revenue: $1.523 billion in Q2 vs. $1.530 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: (-$0.03) to (-$0.04) Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.5 Bln

