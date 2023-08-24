Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF):

Earnings: -$14.606 million in Q2 vs. $13.456 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q2 vs. $0.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of $16.257 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.06 per share Revenue: $1.530 billion in Q2 vs. $1.480 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.24 to $0.30 Full year revenue guidance: $6.150 to $6.275 Bln

