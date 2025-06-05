Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF) announced Loss for first quarter of -$11.66 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$11.66 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$46.48 million, or -$0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $1.493 billion from $1.529 billion last year.

Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$11.66 Mln. vs. -$46.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.04 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.493 Bln vs. $1.529 Bln last year.

