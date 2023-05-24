Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc (WOOF):

Earnings: -$1.892 million in Q1 vs. $24.693 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q1 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Petco Health & Wellness Company Inc reported adjusted earnings of $14.905 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.05 per share Revenue: $1.555 billion in Q1 vs. $1.475 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.40 - $0.48 Full year revenue guidance: $6.150Bln- $6.275Bln

