Petco Health and Wellness Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Petco Health and Wellness and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $5.50 and a low estimate of $3.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.16% increase from the previous average price target of $4.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Petco Health and Wellness is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $5.50 $5.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $4.50 $4.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $3.50 $3.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $3.00 $2.75 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $5.00 $5.00

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc is a pet health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents, and its partners with approximately 1,423 pet care centers offering pet care products such as puppy food, treats, nutrition, and supplies through retail outlets and online platforms. The company generates revenue from the sale of products and services such as dog and cat food, supplies, and companion animals, among others.

Petco Health and Wellness's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Petco Health and Wellness's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.46%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Petco Health and Wellness's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.63%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Petco Health and Wellness's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.16% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.47%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Petco Health and Wellness's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 2.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

