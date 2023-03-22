Petco Health And Wellness Shares Down 11% As Q4 Results Fell Shy Of Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of pet health and wellness firm Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) are falling more than 11% Wednesday morning after reporting fourth-quarter results, that missed analysts' view.

Net income was $32.7 million or $0.12 per share in the fourth quarter, compared with $29.0 million or $0.11 per share in the prior year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share was $0.23, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.24 per share.

Revenue for the quarter was $1.58 billion, up 4.2% year over year. The consensus estimate was for $1.59 billion.

Looking forward, the company expects revenue in the range of $6.150 billion-$6.275 billion and adjusted EPS to be down $0.21-down $0.13.

Analysts see earnings of $0.70 per share on revenue of $6.38 billion for the year.

WOOF is at $$8.98 currently. It has traded in the range of $8.53-$22.75 in the last 1 year.

