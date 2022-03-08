Petco Health And Wellness Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Comps. Up 14%

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) reported that its fourth quarter adjusted net income per share increased 65 percent year-on-year to $0.28. On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.25, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net income attributable to class A and B-1 common stockholders was $28.99 million or $0.11 per share compared to a loss of $6.16 million or $0.03 per share, last year.

Net revenue was $1.5 billion, up 13 percent from prior year. It was driven by comparable sales growth of 14 percent. Analysts on average had estimated $1.49 billion in revenue.

For fiscal 2022, the company expects adjusted EPS in a range of $0.97 - $1.00; and net revenue in a range of $6.15 - $6.25 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.89 on revenue of $6.11 billion.

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness were up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

