News & Insights

Markets
WOOF

Petco Health And Wellness Q1 Loss Beats Estimates; Revenue Down

May 22, 2024 — 07:23 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF), a pet retailer, Wednesday reported net loss of $46.48 million or $0.17 per share for the first quarter, wider than 1.89 million or $0.01 per share loss in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to decline in revenue.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of $11.80 million or $0.04 per share compared with income of $14.91 million or $0.06 per share last year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected a loss of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.529 million from $1.556 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate as for $1.51 billion.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects to report adjusted loss per share of about $0.02 and revenue of nearly $1.525 billion. Analysts expect the company to report a loss of $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.