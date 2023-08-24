Petco Health And Wellness Falls After Reducing FY23 Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) are down more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a reduction in its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

Currently, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.24 to $0.30, while the earlier projection on May 24 was in a range of $0.40 to $0.48 per share.

The company also initiated a cost action plan in the quarter and estimates annualized gross run-rate cost savings of $150 million by the end of fiscal 2025.

In the second quarter, the company has recorded $6 million in headcount reduction-related charges related to the cost action plan.

Currently, shares are at $5.10, down 22.02 percent from the previous close of $6.54 on a volume of 10,121,984.

