News & Insights

Markets
WOOF

Petco Health And Wellness Falls After Reducing FY23 Earnings Outlook

August 24, 2023 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF) are down more than 22 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company announced a reduction in its fiscal 2023 earnings guidance.

Currently, the company expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $0.24 to $0.30, while the earlier projection on May 24 was in a range of $0.40 to $0.48 per share.

The company also initiated a cost action plan in the quarter and estimates annualized gross run-rate cost savings of $150 million by the end of fiscal 2025.

In the second quarter, the company has recorded $6 million in headcount reduction-related charges related to the cost action plan.

Currently, shares are at $5.10, down 22.02 percent from the previous close of $6.54 on a volume of 10,121,984.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WOOF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.