Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Petco Health and Wellness Company, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.046 = US$255m ÷ (US$6.5b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Petco Health and Wellness Company has an ROCE of 4.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Petco Health and Wellness Company compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Petco Health and Wellness Company.

What Can We Tell From Petco Health and Wellness Company's ROCE Trend?

While there are companies with higher returns on capital out there, we still find the trend at Petco Health and Wellness Company promising. The figures show that over the last three years, ROCE has grown 47% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

The Bottom Line

To bring it all together, Petco Health and Wellness Company has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 51% in the last year. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Petco Health and Wellness Company, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

