Petco Health And Wellness Boosts FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, pet health and wellness firm Petco Health and Wellness Co., Inc. (WOOF) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.73 to $0.76 per share on revenues between $5.475 billion and $5.575 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.63 to $0.66 per share on revenues between $5.20 billion and $5.30 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenues of $5.33 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

