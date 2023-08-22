Petco Expands DoorDash Partnership, Launches App Updates

Petco Health and Wellness has announced an expansion of its DoorDash partnership and, in honor of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, customers using the DoorDash Marketplace mobile app or website can receive 50% off Petco orders of $25 or more until Aug. 27.

Customers must use the PETCO50 code to get the discount, which can be used on orders of up to $20, Petco said in a statement. Petco said the partnership makes more than 10,000 of its products available on-demand nationally via the DoorDash marketplace including pet food, treats, beds, bowls, toys and other supplies.

The pet products and services retailer also announced that its Petco app has been updated to include a more streamlined profile of wellness needs. The app provides a range of wellbeing notifications including those relating to nutrition, vaccinations and grooming appointment reminders.

Petco also announced it has expanded its partnership with Klarna’s “ Pay in 4 ” payment option to make it available on the Petco app. In August 2021, Petco introduced Klarna’s checkout option on its website, in its stores and through the Klarna app to allow customers the option to split purchases into four interest-free payments at checkout.

An on-demand future

Fuad Hannon, DoorDash vice president of New Verticals, said that 98% of DoorDash’s U.S. customers have access to retail or grocery stores on the delivery app’s platform. “The future of commerce is on-demand and local as consumers want faster and easier ways to get the items they need delivered to them right now," Hannon said. "Whether it's the dog food you forgot to grab while out or a treat or toy, consumers now have convenient on-demand access to pets' whole health needs.”

Last month, Petco Health and Lowe’s announced a planned expansion of their “store-in-store” pilot program from 15 Lowe’s locations to more than 300 by year-end. The program will focus on rural communities nationwide and provide pet supplies and veterinary care at the home improvement giant’s stores.

"Our initial pilot program with Petco resonated with our existing, loyal shoppers and introduced new customers to Lowe's," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.