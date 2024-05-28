News & Insights

Petco Announces Executive Leadership Reshuffle

May 28, 2024 — 06:10 pm EDT

An update from Petco Health and Wellness Company (WOOF) is now available.

Amidst corporate reshuffling, the Company recently announced leadership changes following the departure of two key executives, Ms. College and Mr. Tichy. The details of these transitions were shared in a press release, emphasizing that the disclosed information will not incur liability under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act nor will it be included in any future filings unless explicitly stated.

