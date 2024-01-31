Petco and Nationwide Team Up To Offer Flexible Pet Health Insurance

A major insurer is partnering with a leading pet care chain to offer a new personalized pet insurance option for as little as $9 a month.

Nationwide and Petco Health and Wellness Company are looking to take advantage of the broad reach of both companies with their co-branded Petco | Nationwide plan.

“The customizable, data-driven pet insurance and care solutions we co-developed with Nationwide are designed to help families of all budgets and areas of the country prioritize their pets’ immediate and long-term needs,” said Petco chief veterinarian Dr. Whitney Miller in a news release.

What Petco | Nationwide Pet Insurance Includes

Petco | Nationwide insurance allows owners to customize coverage for their dogs, cats, rabbits, birds and exotic pets, based on their specific needs and budget.

The basic policy covers unexpected veterinary expenses arising from accidental injuries, such as broken bones, lacerations or poisoning. You can add coverage for illness or disease diagnosis and treatment, as well as routine preventive care such as checkups and vaccinations.

The plan also offers reimbursement of up to 90% for eligible expenses, flexible annual deductibles and coverage limits.

Consumers can tailor their policy to fit their budget by adjusting reimbursement rates (50% to 90%), choosing annual deductibles ($100 to $500), and setting coverage limits ($5,000 to unlimited).

Prices start at $9 per month for cats and $16 per month for dogs. Insurance for other types of pets varies, but the most popular plans cost roughly $20 per month, according to Petco’s website.

The policies allow you to use any licensed veterinarian anywhere in the world. Since it is a reimbursement plan, there’s no need to consider whether a provider will accept your insurance.

Which Pets Are Eligible For Petco | Nationwide Insurance?

Petco | Nationwide insurance covers a wide variety of pets, from cats and dogs to chinchillas and hedgehogs. However, the types of available coverage vary, depending on the type of pet.

How To Enroll Your Pets

You can sign up for insurance for your dog or cat online at Petco.com. For all other types of pets, you must call 1-844-244-3649.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.