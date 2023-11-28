Pet Valu To Buy Back Up To 2.5% Of Common Stock

(RTTNews) - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET.TO), a Canadian pet food retailer, on Monday announced that it intends to launch a normal course issuer bid or NCIB to repurchase around 2.5 percent of its outstanding common shares.

The company may repurchase up to an aggregate of 1,786,599 common shares and cancel the shares.

Under the NCIB, the pet retailer may purchase up to 36,971 of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange or TSX during any trading day, representing 25 percent of the average daily trading volume of 147,887 Common Shares on the TSX for the six months ending October 31.

The repurchase may commence on November 30 and continue until the earliest of the trading close on November 29 or the date upon which Pet Valu acquires the maximum number of Common Shares to be purchased under the NCIB or the date on which Pet Valu provides written notice of termination of the NCIB to the TSX.

Additionally, the company has entered into a purchase plan agreement with TD Securities Inc. acting as the broker. Under the plan, the broker will have sole discretion to purchase Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB during trading blackout periods under the Company's Insider Trading Policy.

On Monday, Pet Valu shares closed at $27.25, down 0.55% in Toronto.

