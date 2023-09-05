Pet Valu Holdings (TSE:PET) Price Target Decreased by 8.86% to 40.80

The average one-year price target for Pet Valu Holdings (TSE:PET) has been revised to 40.80 / share. This is an decrease of 8.86% from the prior estimate of 44.77 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.35 to a high of 49.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 58.26% from the latest reported closing price of 25.78 / share.

Pet Valu Holdings Maintains 1.55% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pet Valu Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 21.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PET is 0.19%, a decrease of 49.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 102.76% to 1,405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 850K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

WAIGX - Wasatch International Growth Fund Investor Class shares holds 188K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PET by 16.56% over the last quarter.

PROSHARES TRUST - ProShares Pet Care ETF holds 102K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing an increase of 20.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PET by 5.66% over the last quarter.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 80K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing a decrease of 9.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PET by 17.90% over the last quarter.

SWMIX - Laudus International MarketMasters Fund Select Shares holds 48K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

