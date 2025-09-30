Pet Valu Holdings (PTVLF) Price Target Increased by 17.10% to 30.06

The average one-year price target for Pet Valu Holdings (OTCPK:PTVLF) has been revised to $30.06 / share. This is an increase of 17.10% from the prior estimate of $25.67 dated June 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.72 to a high of $33.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.13% from the latest reported closing price of $19.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pet Valu Holdings. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 34.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTVLF is 0.22%, an increase of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 87.64% to 5,529K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCNSX - Fidelity Series Canada Fund holds 2,655K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 51.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVLF by 118.62% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 850K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 547K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company.

FICDX - Fidelity Canada Fund holds 439K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTVLF by 117.34% over the last quarter.

BBVSX - Bridge Builder Small holds 251K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company.

