Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (PET.TO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$21.8 million, or C$0.31 per share. This compares with C$17.5 million, or C$0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to C$279.1 million from C$260.8 million last year.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$21.8 Mln. vs. C$17.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.31 vs. C$0.24 last year. -Revenue: C$279.1 Mln vs. C$260.8 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: C$1.60 to C$1.66 Full year revenue guidance: C$1.17 - C$1.20 Bln

