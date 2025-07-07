$PET stock is up 36% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$PET stock has now risen 36% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,619,041 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $PET (you can track the company live on Quiver's $PET stock page):
$PET Insider Trading Activity
$PET insiders have traded $PET stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GARRETT SMALLWOOD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,144 shares for an estimated $11,471.
- MAZIAR ARJOMAND (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 38,144 shares for an estimated $11,471.
- ADAM STORM (Pres. & Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,376 shares for an estimated $9,135.
- ALEC DAVIDIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,719 shares for an estimated $6,832.
- PATRICK MCCARTHY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 18,580 shares for an estimated $5,587.
- DYLAN ALLREAD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,652 shares for an estimated $5,007.
- DAVID CANE (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,848 shares for an estimated $4,465.
- NICHOLAS YU (VP of Legal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,374 shares for an estimated $2,818.
$PET Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $PET stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC removed 177,697 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,205
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 147,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,505
- UBS GROUP AG added 77,169 shares (+72.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,814
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 25,141 shares (+19.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,849
- HRT FINANCIAL LP removed 19,852 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,039
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 15,229 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,331
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 15,182 shares (-27.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,324
