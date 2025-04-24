Stocks
PET

$PET stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 24, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$PET stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $20,559,399 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $PET:

$PET Insider Trading Activity

$PET insiders have traded $PET stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • GARRETT SMALLWOOD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,890 shares for an estimated $17,378.
  • MAZIAR ARJOMAND (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 72,890 shares for an estimated $17,378.
  • ADAM STORM (Pres. & Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 47,103 shares for an estimated $11,978.
  • ALEC DAVIDIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 43,429 shares for an estimated $10,353.
  • PATRICK MCCARTHY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,685 shares for an estimated $9,515.
  • DYLAN ALLREAD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 31,251 shares for an estimated $7,489.
  • DAVID CANE (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,339 shares for an estimated $5,908.
  • NICHOLAS YU (VP of Legal) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,608 shares for an estimated $4,218.

$PET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $PET stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

