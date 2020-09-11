Pet products retailer Petz rise 10% on Brazil stock market debut

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Common shares in Brazilian pet products retailer Petz PETZ3.SA opened 10% higher as it debuted on Brazil's stock market after raising 3 billion reais ($567.96 million) in an initial public offering on Wednesday.

Controlled by Warburg Pincus WP.UL , Petz will use proceeds from the deal to open new stores and veterinary hospitals in Brazil.

($1 = 5.2821 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

