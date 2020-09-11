Commodities

Pet products retailer Petz rise 10% on Brazil stock market debut

Contributor
Ana Mano Reuters
Published

Common shares in Brazilian pet products retailer Petz opened 10% higher as it debuted on Brazil's stock market after raising 3 billion reais ($567.96 million) in an initial public offering on Wednesday.

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Common shares in Brazilian pet products retailer Petz PETZ3.SA opened 10% higher as it debuted on Brazil's stock market after raising 3 billion reais ($567.96 million) in an initial public offering on Wednesday.

Controlled by Warburg Pincus WP.UL , Petz will use proceeds from the deal to open new stores and veterinary hospitals in Brazil.

($1 = 5.2821 reais)

(Reporting by Ana Mano)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular