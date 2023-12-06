Pet products retailer Chewy cuts annual sales forecast, appoints new CFO

Adds details on results

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chewy CHWY.N on Wednesday cut its annual sales forecast on weakening demand for pet products, and named David Reeder as its chief financial officer.

Shares of Chewy slid 9.20% in extended trading after the company said it now expects annual net sales between $11.08 billion and $11.10 billion, down from $11.15 billion to $11.35 billion it forecast previously.

The company has been grappling with softening sales as inflation-hit customers trade down from wet pet food to dry pet food.

Reeder will join Chewy next year February and replace interim CFO Stacy Bowman who will continue to serve as chief accounting officer.

Reeder has most recently served as CFO at GlobalFoundries GFS.O and was the CEO of Tower Hill Insurance Group before that.

