Boqii Holding, China's largest pet-focused online retailer, raised $70 million by offering 7 million ADSs at $10, the low end of the range of $10 to $12. At pricing, the company raised 9% less in proceeds than anticipated.



Boqii Holding plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BQ. Roth Capital, CMB International Capital and Valuable Capital acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Pet-focused online retailer Boqii Holding prices US IPO at $10 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



