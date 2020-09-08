Boqii Holding, China's largest pet-focused online retailer, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $115 million in an initial public offering.



Boqii provides a one-stop destination for pet owners in China. It is the country's largest pet-focused platform by revenue and number of customers, its largest pet-focused online retailer by GMV, and its largest pet-focused online community by registered users. The company offers customers access to 17,853 SKUs as of June 30, 2020, and it delivered more than 43.2 million online orders to its customers from its inception through June 30, 2020.



The Shanghai, China-based company was founded in 2008 and booked $120 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BQ. Boqii Holding filed confidentially on June 22, 2020. Roth Capital, CMB International Capital and Valuable Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Pet-focused online retailer Boqii Holding files for a $115 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.