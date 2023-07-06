Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes (PETZ3) Price Target Decreased by 5.90% to 10.51

The average one-year price target for Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes (PETZ3) has been revised to 10.51 / share. This is an decrease of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 11.17 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 49.78% from the latest reported closing price of 7.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 24.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETZ3 is 0.30%, a decrease of 21.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 64.59% to 68,043K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 12,853K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 7,255K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,123K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,899K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,533K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETZ3 by 2.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,341K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.