Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes (PETZ3) Price Target Decreased by 5.62% to 8.43

The average one-year price target for Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes (PETZ3) has been revised to 8.43 / share. This is an decrease of 5.62% from the prior estimate of 8.93 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.34 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 136.82% from the latest reported closing price of 3.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pet Center Comercio e Participacoes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PETZ3 is 0.31%, an increase of 2.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.81% to 65,239K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 10,899K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,853K shares, representing a decrease of 17.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETZ3 by 23.84% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 7,123K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLATX - Fidelity Latin America Fund holds 7,074K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,255K shares, representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PETZ3 by 3.71% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,654K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,899K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PETZ3 by 5.58% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,341K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

