Pet care company Wag Labs to go public via $350 million SPAC deal

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Wag Labs Inc, the developer of dog-walking app Wag!, said on Thursday it plans to go public by merging with a blank-check firm in a deal valued at $350 million.

The merger with CHW Acquisition Corp CHWA.O will provide gross cash proceeds of nearly $175 million to the combined company, which will be majority owned by Wag's shareholders.

The combined entity will be named Wag! Group Co and trade on the Nasdaq under the under the symbol "PET" after the deal closes, which is expected in the second quarter of this year.

CHW Acquisition raised $125 million in an initial public offering in August and had decided to target companies in the consumer, health and wellness or retail sectors.

SPACs like CHW are listed firms with no business operations but a pool of capital that they use to merge with a private company. The deal then takes the private company public.

Founded in 2015, Wag offers a technology platform that provides dog walking, pet sitting, veterinary care and training services in 50 U.S. states. It started accepting Dogecoin cryptocurrency payments through BitPay in June last year.

The company had laid off several employees and bought back a 50% stake from SoftBank Corp 9434.T Vision Fund in 2019, a year after the Japanese conglomerate agreed to invest $300 million in the startup, according to reports.

