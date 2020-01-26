Peruvians elect fractured Congress to replace opposition-led legislature

Peruvians on Sunday elected a new Congress with some 10 parties represented and no single majority, according to an Ipsos exit poll reported by local news, refilling the empty legislature that was dissolved in September.
