Peruvian Metals Advances with New Funding

Peruvian Metals (TSE:PER) has released an update.

Peruvian Metals has successfully completed the second tranche of its private placement, raising $50,050 by issuing 715,000 units at $0.07 each. The proceeds are earmarked for the development of its Mercedes and Palta Dorada properties, as well as for general working capital. Securities issued are subject to a hold period until September 29, 2024.

