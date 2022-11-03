Peruvian lender Credicorp's profits rise on higher interest rates, more loans

Adds detail

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credicorp, one of Peru's largest financial holding companies, posted a 11.9% rise in its third-quarter net profit, as it issued more loans and benefited from higher interest rates, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

The company, which also operates in Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Panama, recorded a net profit of 1.30 billion soles ($328.5 million).

Structural loan growth was up 10.3% year-on-year, it said.

Credicorp, which offers universal banking, microfinance, insurance, pensions and investment banking services through a number of subsidiaries, logged a return on average equity (ROAE) of 19.6% for the quarter.

Chief Executive Officer Gianfranco Ferrari said in a statement that swift, early measures from Latin American central banks to adjust monetary policies had helped the region, along with supportive commodity prices.

"If it weren't for the political noise and course changes of the governments, we could be in a much better position to solve the long-term structural issues," he said in a statement.

Credicorp has posted solid results this year despite a series of political crises in the world's No. 2 copper producing nation, where President Pedro Castillo is battling attempts to oust him from an opposition-led congress.

($1 = 3.9575 soles)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Aida Pelaez Fernandez, Editing by Sarah Morland)

