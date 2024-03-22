News & Insights

Peruvian healthcare firm Auna prices IPO below target range to raise $360 mln

March 22, 2024 — 12:07 am EDT

Written by Jyoti Narayan for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Peruvian healthcare and insurance provider Auna S.A. on Thursday set the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) below its targeted range, to raise about $360 million.

Auna, which was aiming to price the offering between $13 and $15 apiece, priced 30 million Class A shares at $12 per share instead.

The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "AUNA" on March 22.

The IPO proceeds will be used to repurchase a 21.2% interest in Auna Salud S.A.C. and for other general corporate purposes, the company said.

Auna, controlled by private equity firm Enfoca, operates 15 hospitals with 2,308 beds across Mexico, Colombia, and Peru, offering oncology treatments alongside health and dental insurance.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Jyoti.Narayan@thomsonreuters.com;))

