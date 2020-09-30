Auna, a Peruvian healthcare plan provider and hospital operator, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering. It plans to dual-list ADSs on the NYSE and common stock on the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL).



The company was originally founded in 1989 as Oncosalud, a healthcare coverage provider selling prepaid plans for cancer prevention and detection. Auna now operates seven general hospitals, three specialized oncology hospitals, and ten clinics throughout Peru and Colombia, while also continuing to provide oncology healthcare plans.



The Lima, Peru-based company booked $372 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020, and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AUNA. Auna filed confidentially on June 18, 2020. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

The article Peruvian healthcare company Auna files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



