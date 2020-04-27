US Markets
BHP

Peruvian copper mine Antamina reports 210 positive coronavirus cases

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published

Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP and Glencore, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.

LIMA, April 27 (Reuters) - Peruvian copper mine Antamina, owned by global miners BHP BHP.AX and Glencore GLEN.L, on Monday reported 210 positive cases of coronavirus.

The company said in a statement it discovered the cases while conducting 600 tests on its staff and contractors, 500 of which have been returned by the laboratory. It said that 87% of the positive cases were asymptomatic while those with signs of Covid-19 mostly had mild symptoms.

Antamina said two weeks ago it would halt all operations for at least two weeks to mitigate against the spread of the virus. nE6N2BD05P

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular