US Markets

Peruvian community considers temporary unblocking of Las Bambas mining road -advisor

Contributor
Marcelo Rochabrun Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Angela Ponce

Residents of Peru's Chumbivilcas province currently blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine are considering unblocking the route for the Christmas holidays, said Victor Villa, a legal advisor for the communities leading the protest.

LIMA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Residents of Peru's Chumbivilcas province currently blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine are considering unblocking the route for the Christmas holidays, said Victor Villa, a legal advisor for the communities leading the protest.

The temporary truce is unlikely to meaningfully help Las Bambas operations, which is scheduled to fully suspend operations on Saturday, after almost 30 days of its main transport road being blocked.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((marcelo.rochabrun@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

Nasdaq's Essner on OPEC+, Oil Market Outlook

Dec 03, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular