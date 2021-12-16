Peruvian community considers temporary unblocking of Las Bambas mining road -advisor

LIMA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Residents of Peru's Chumbivilcas province currently blocking a road used by MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine are considering unblocking the route for the Christmas holidays, said Victor Villa, a legal advisor for the communities leading the protest.

The temporary truce is unlikely to meaningfully help Las Bambas operations, which is scheduled to fully suspend operations on Saturday, after almost 30 days of its main transport road being blocked.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

