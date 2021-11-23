Peruvian community blocks key road used by Las Bambas copper mine

LIMA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Peruvian residents of the Chumbivilcas province have been blocking a key road used by MMG Ltd's 1208.HK Las Bambas copper mine for four days in an ongoing dispute related to hiring for mine-related jobs, the nonprofit Mining Conflicts Observatory said on Tuesday.

Part of the road goes through the Chumbivilcas province, whose residents allege that Las Bambas is not fulfilling its commitments, the Observatory said.

Las Bambas is one of the largest copper mines in Peru, the world's No. 2 producer of the red metal. It transports the metal to a sea port using a dirt road that is a flashpoint of protests and has been blocked for over 300 days since the mine started operations in 2016.

Las Bambas and Chumbivilcas reached a landmark deal in September, with the mine agreeing in principle to hire local residents to fill transportation jobs.

In exchange, residents agreed not to block the road pending the implementation of the agreement. But the Observatory said on Tuesday that residents were unhappy because Las Bambas had yet to present an "economic proposal for the communities."

Chumbivilcas leaders and Las Bambas representatives are set to meet on Wednesday to try to find a resolution, the mine said.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)

