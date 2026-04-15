Perusahaan Perseroan (TLK) Price Target Increased by 25.28% to 24.19

The average one-year price target for Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has been revised to $24.19 / share. This is an increase of 25.28% from the prior estimate of $19.31 dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $19.32 to a high of $28.24 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.31% from the latest reported closing price of $18.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 202 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perusahaan Perseroan. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 14.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLK is 0.06%, an increase of 61.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.33% to 50,193K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lazard Asset Management holds 20,360K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,072K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 27.86% over the last quarter.

Harding Loevner holds 4,477K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares , representing a decrease of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,697K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,870K shares , representing a decrease of 4.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 2,939K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,195K shares , representing a decrease of 8.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 7.27% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,638K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares , representing a decrease of 9.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLK by 6.27% over the last quarter.

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