Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLKMF) Price Target Increased by 16.02% to 0.27

The average one-year price target for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCPK:TLKMF) has been revised to $0.27 / share. This is an increase of 16.02% from the prior estimate of $0.23 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.22 to a high of $0.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 51.02% from the latest reported closing price of $0.18 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 149 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk. This is an decrease of 55 owner(s) or 26.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TLKMF is 0.43%, an increase of 0.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.59% to 6,590,057K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 689,526K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716,443K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLKMF by 4.71% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 678,971K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 639,776K shares , representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLKMF by 4.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 633,993K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 660,052K shares , representing a decrease of 4.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLKMF by 0.52% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 579,482K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 590,994K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TLKMF by 3.26% over the last quarter.

PRITX - T. Rowe Price International Stock Fund holds 529,380K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 532,352K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TLKMF by 12.56% over the last quarter.

