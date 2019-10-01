Peru's VP resigns post and role as "interim president," calls for new general elections

LIMA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Peru's Vice President Mercedes Araoz announced on Tuesday that she was declining the opposition's designation to be interim president and resigning her post as second-in-command in hopes of opening the door to new general elections.

In a late-night post on Twitter, Araoz posted her resignation letter, citing the Organization of American States' statement earlier in the day that only the Constitutional Tribunal should settle a dispute over the legality of President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress.

(Reporting By Mitra Taj)

