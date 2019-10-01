US Markets

Peru's VP resigns post and role as "interim president," calls for new general elections

Mitra Taj Reuters
Peru's Vice President Mercedes Araoz announced on Tuesday that she was declining the opposition's designation to be interim president and resigning her post as second-in-command in hopes of opening the door to new general elections.

In a late-night post on Twitter, Araoz posted her resignation letter, citing the Organization of American States' statement earlier in the day that only the Constitutional Tribunal should settle a dispute over the legality of President Martin Vizcarra's decision to dissolve Congress.

