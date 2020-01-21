World Markets

Peru's Vizcarra plans $2.3 billion infrastructure investment drive

Peru is planning to award infrastructure projects via public-private partnership worth around $2.344 billion by the end of President Martin Vizcarra's government in mid-2021, the state investment promotion agency said on Tuesday.

