Peru's Vizcarra plans $2.3 billion infrastructure investment drive

Peru is planning to award infrastructure projects via public-private partnership worth around $2.344 billion by the end of President Martin Vizcarra's government in mid-2021, the state investment promotion agency said on Tuesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.