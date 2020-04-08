US Markets

Peru`s Vizcarra extends state of emergency to April 26

Contributor
Marco Aquino Reuters
Published

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday extended the country's state of emergency declared to contain the novel coronavirus for two more weeks to April 26.

By Marco Aquino

LIMA, April 8 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra on Wednesday extended the country's state of emergency declared to contain the novel coronavirus for two more weeks to April 26.

Vizcarra announced the extension, which includes a nationwide quarantine in the world's second largest copper producer, as it reached 2,954 confirmed cases of the virus and 107 deaths. The first confirmed case in Peru was on March 6.

"We cannot let our guard down, we cannot reduce the effort we are making and the gains we are achieving just as we reach the most difficult stage," Vizcarra said in a speech broadcast on television.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino, writing by Aislinn Laing; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama )

((Aislinn.Laing@thomsonreuters.com; +56 223704250;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular