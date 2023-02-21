Peru's top prosecutor opens corruption probe of ex-President Castillo

LIMA, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Peru's top prosecutor's office has formalized an investigation into former President Pedro Castillo, it said on Tuesday, regarding criminal allegations from before Castillo was ousted and detained in December after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.

Castillo is accused of crimes including influence peddling, organized crime and being an accomplice to collusion committed during his administration.

The decision from the attorney general comes days after Congress passed a constitutional complaint, allowing the office to formally launch the investigation.

The complaint, which alleged Castillo was involved in corruption dating back to July 2021, was pending in Congress at the time Castillo was ousted.

The attorney general's office also kicked off investigations into two of Castillo's former ministers for alleged connections to bribery in exchange for public works contracts, including a case involving state-owned oil company Petroperu.

Castillo has been in pre-trial detention since December as he also faces an investigation for the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for his attempt to dissolve Peru's unicameral Congress.

He denies all charges made against him.

The ouster of Castillo, a former teacher and son of rural farmers, sparked a wave of violent protests which have left some 60 dead, mainly in Peru's poorer south.

Protesters have called for the resignation of Castillo's successor President Dina Boluarte, early elections, the shuttering of Congress and a new constitution.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Josie Kao)

