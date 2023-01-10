Peru's top prosecutor launches inquiry into President Boluarte over violence

LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Peru's attorney general said on Tuesday it was launching a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola and the country's defense and interior ministers on charges of genocide, homicide and serious injuries.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Sarah Morland)

