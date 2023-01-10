US Markets

Peru's top prosecutor launches inquiry into President Boluarte over violence

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 10, 2023 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Peru's attorney general said on Tuesday it was launching a preliminary investigation against President Dina Boluarte, Prime Minister Alberto Otarola and the country's defense and interior ministers on charges of genocide, homicide and serious injuries.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.