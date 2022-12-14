US Markets

Peru's top court mulls detaining ex-President Castillo for 18 months

Credit: REUTERS/ALESSANDRO CINQUE

December 14, 2022 — 07:27 am EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Peru's Supreme Court is considering the prosecution's request for up to 18 months of preventative arrest for former President Pedro Castillo after he was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, the court said on Wednesday ahead of a new hearing.

Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial last week and arrested after trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress. His initial detention is set to end in the coming hours and prosecutors are now looking to move him from preliminary detention to preventive arrest.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.