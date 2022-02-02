Peru's sol currency rises after Castillo names new cabinet

US Markets

Peru's sol currency was up 0.9% on Wednesday to 3.847/3.85 per dollar, a day after President Pedro Castillo named a new cabinet, his third in just six months in office.

Castillo named Hector Valer, a socially conservative lawmaker who pushes to redraft the constitution, as prime minister. He also named technocrat Oscar Graham to the key finance minister post.

