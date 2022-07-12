Peru's Quellaveco mine begins copper concentrate production, says Mitsubishi

TOKYO, July 12 (Reuters) - The Quellaveco copper mine in Peru, owned by global miner Anglo American AAL.L and Japan's Mitsubishi Corp 8058.T, has started production of copper concentrate, the Japanese trading house said on Tuesday.

Anglo American, which owns 60% stake in the mine, earlier this year forecast the $5.5 billion Peruvian copper project to come onstream by mid-2022, and that it expected production of 100,000 to 150,000 tonnes this year, down from a previous forecast of 120,000 to 160,000 tonnes.

With an estimated yearly output of 300,000 tonnes, the project, 40% held by Mitsubishi, is one of the few sizable ones in the pipeline in an industry hunting for more of the metal, used in solar panels and electric vehicles, as the world moves to a lower carbon economy.

With the new large copper mining project, Mitsubishi's annual copper production through equity holdings is expected to increase to between 320,000 and 370,000 tonnes from the current 200,000 tonnes, the Japanese company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.