Peru's president to replace prime minister in Cabinet shakeup

Credit: REUTERS/LUIS IPARRAGUIRRE/PERU PRESIDENC

December 18, 2022 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters

Adds Boluarte comment, background on political crisis

LIMA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government following the ouster of her predecessor, said on Sunday she will replace the prime minister as part of a reshuffling of her Cabinet.

Boluarte was vice president until earlier this month when her predecessor, former President Pedro Castillo, tried to illegally dissolve Congress, was removed from office and then detained.

The Cabinet changes will take place on Monday and Tuesday, Boluarte told America Television's news program "Cuarto Poder." The shakeup follows the resignation of her education and culture ministers, who both resigned due to the deaths during the protests.

