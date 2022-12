LIMA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Peru's President Pedro Castillo said on Wednesday he will dissolve Congress and called for elections, as he battles impeachment proceedings.

(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

