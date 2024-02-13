News & Insights

Peru's president reshuffles cabinet, tapping new economy and energy chiefs

February 13, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by Marco Aquino for Reuters ->

LIMA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Peruvian President Dina Boluarte named replacements on Tuesday for four key members of her cabinet, including a new economy chief as well as a new energy and mining minister, with both set to face a fragile economy that last year dipped into recession.

Boluarte, president of the South American nation since late 2022, made the announcements in a televised ceremony from capital Lima.

Economist Jose Arista was named to succeed outgoing Economy Minister Alex Contreras, who announced his resignation in a post on social media.

Arista is a former budget director and served a brief stint as economy minister under former President Manuel Merino.

Boluarte also tapped Romulo Mucho to replace the country's energy and mining minister, Oscar Vera.

Mucho, a mining engineer, previously served as the ministry's vice minister nearly two decades ago.

Peru is the world's second-biggest copper producer.

Boluarte also picked Walter Astudillo to serve as her new defense minister, while Juan Carlos Castro will take over as the country's next environment chief.

US Markets
Reuters
