Peru's PeruPetro offering oil and gas exploration areas, technical agreements

February 02, 2023 — 11:15 am EST

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s state-run oil firm PeruPetro is offering areas for oil and gas exploration hoping to boost the Andean country’s energy reserves, officials said in a presentation to investors in Houston on Thursday.

Peru also is looking to provide 31 separate agreements for technical evaluation, PeruPetro board member Fernando Ruiz Lecaro said. The country will relaunch its gasline to south project and an associated ammonia plant.

Companies interested in the exploration blocks can submit individual proposals to PeruPetro, which will decide whether to enter into a direct negotiation with a sole bidder or to open a bidding round for several companies to compete. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga) ((Marianna.Parraga@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: PERU OIL/ (URGENT)

