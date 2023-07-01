Peru's monthly inflation skews negative for first time since 2021

Recasts with historical context; adds annual inflation

July 1 (Reuters) - Peru's inflation based on the metropolitan region of the capital Lima dipped into negative terrain in June for the first time in nearly two years, official data showed Saturday, bucking analyst estimates that price increases would slow but stay in positive territory.

The rate dropped to negative 0.15% in June, according to national statistics agency INEI, the first time since April 2021 that the country logged a monthly figure below zero.

A Reuters poll of analysts expected the rate of climbing prices to slow 0.15% compared to 0.32% in May.

The drop pushed 12-month inflation to 6.46% from 7.89% registered in May, in line with a forecast from Peru's Central Bank that the annual rate would come below 7% in June.

Even so, the annual rate is still more than double Peru's target of 1-3%. The Central Bank expects to meet that goal by early 2024.

Peru, a major global copper producer, posted an inflation rate of 8.46% in 2022, the highest annual figure in more than a quarter of a century.

The June slowdown in the rise in consumer prices was driven in part by more moderate food prices, including items such as meat and chicken, the data showed.

Peru's central bank, as well as many economic analysts, use the metro Lima inflation rate as an accurate reference for prices nationwide.

